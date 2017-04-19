PD: Norwalk man tried to lure young girl into car

A Norwalk man is facing charges after police said he tried to lure a young girl into his car.

An officer was patrolling Chestnut Street Tuesday night when he saw a man in a white Toyota talking to a young girl.

As the officer got closer, the man drove away.

The officer talked to the girl, who told him that the man asked her to get into the car. The man had also grabbed the girl’s hand and wrist.

Police said the officer stopped the man, who was identified as 32-year-old Angel Jiminez-Barzallo.

He was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor and breach of peace. He was held on a $50,000 bond.

