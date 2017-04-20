1 hurt, 5 forced out in overnight house in fire in Seymour

Five people are displaced following a house fire in Seymour Thursday morning (WFSB)

One woman was burned in a kitchen fire in Seymour Thursday morning (WFSB)

A woman was taken to the hospital with minor burns to her shoulder after a stove fire broke out in her house early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the four family West Street house in Seymour at 12:45 a.m. for a kitchen fire. When they arrived on the scene, firefighters said a heavy fire was coming from the back of the building.

All five of the occupants of the house safely escaped, and firefighters rescued two cats.

"It's devastating. I'm just hoping we can rebuild as quick as possible. A lot of the tenants have been long term tenants," homeowner Ona-May Salauson said. "But, this is their home."

A deputy fire marshal determined the fire started in a second-floor unit when a woman was cooking a late night snack in her kitchen.

Crews determined the smoke alarms were functional.

"We can verify there were smoke alarms," said Timothy Wellis, public information officer for the Seymour Fire Department. "It's important everyone has smoke alarms. Not just here, but in all homes."

The American Red Cross is now helping all the residents that have been forced from their home.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.