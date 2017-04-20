Police investigate burglaries at Dunkin' Donuts in multiple towns

Police are looking to see if a series of recent burglaries at Dunkin' Donuts are connected.

The latest robbery took place in Vernon on Thursday. An unidentified man forced entry and stole cash from inside the store on Windsor Avenue around 2 a.m.

Sources told Eyewitness News that the thief broke into the store through the back door before making away with money.

The suspect in the burglary was believed to be 5'8" to 5'10" and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt as well as jeans.

An unidentified man entered the rear door of a Dunkin' Donuts on Main Street North in Southbury just before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police said he took more than $180 in cash from three register drawers and left the way he entered.

Police described the suspect as being in his 20s and wearing a black hoodie that was tightly pulled around his face. He also wore jeans, gloves and carried a yellow pry bar.

Police departments in South Windsor, Coventry and Glastonbury said they've had similar recent burglaries with a suspect that matched the description.

The first incident took place a week ago in South Windsor. The Dunkin' Donuts on 601 John Fitch Blvd. was burglarized on April 13. The suspect took a "couple of hundred dollars," police said.

Investigators said he may be driving an older model light-colored four-door Toyota or a similar vehicle.

The burglaries remain under investigation and investigators said they were looking at surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

