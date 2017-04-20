Man rescued at sea gets request to seal warrant in murder case denied

A man rescued from a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean had his request to seal documents in a 2013 murder case denied on Thursday.

Nathan Carman wanted to seal the search warrant for his Middletown home.

A judge listened to Carmen's arguments on Thursday in Middletown Superior Court.

It's important to note, Nathan was never charged with any crime and that's why his attorney was looking to get the documents sealed.

He argued it will damage Carman's reputation in the future.

A judge ultimately denied it because the documents have been public for the last three years and says Carman's argument didn't outweigh the public's right to access them.

The warrant disclosed that he was a suspect in the murder of John Chakalos, his millionaire grandfather.

Chakalos' murder remains unsolved, according to investigators.

Nathan Carman's attorney said the documents contain damaging and unproven allegations.

Nathan Carman has continued to deny he was involved in his grandfather's death, though investigators said he was the last person to see Chakalos alive and bought a gun with the same caliber as the one used in the murder.

He made headlines back in September when he and his mother, Linda Carman, disappeared during a boating trip. The ship that he had been maintaining on his own sank after they departed from Rhode Island.

Nathan Carman was discovered in a life raft by a Chinese freighter more than a week later. His mother was never found and is presumed dead.

The U.S. Coast Guard questioned Nathan Carman, but he said he didn't know what happened to his mother after their vessel began taking on water.

Linda Carman was also questioned in the Chakalos murder case.

She was involved in an altercation with Chakalos, her father, back in 2011. According to investigators, she was upset that Chakalos no longer supported her.

Chakalos had more than $40 million in his estate before his was killed.

On Thursday, the Chakolos family, via their attorney, issued a statement saying "The family has no position on today’s motion to seal. The warrant has been public for over two years, and a motion to seal at this point is unnecessary. There has never been any dispute that the Tactical Shotgun the police found under the warrant has no involvement in John Chakalos’ murder. However, the warrant states that the Assault Rifle does match the caliber weapon used in the murder, and it is apparently still missing."

