1 apartment in Bloomfield affected by fire

Authorities are investigating a basement fire in Bloomfield on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at Wintonbury Place on Camelot Drive around 5:30 a.m.

Camelot Drive was closed at the start of the investigation, but the road reopened around 7:30 a.m.

The fire affected only one apartment and was mostly contained to the basement, authorities said.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.