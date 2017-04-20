Hartford high school student cuts peer with box cutter

A student cut another student with a box cutter at Capital Prep Magnet School in Hartford, according to police. (WFSB photo)

A Hartford high school student was taken into custody on Wednesday after reportedly cutting a peer with a box cutter.

The incident happened at Capital Preparatory Magnet School on Main Street and caused the school to be put under a "Code Yellow," which is a precautionary matter.

Police were called to the school for the report of an assault involving two students. Police later said the two students were "playing around" when one of them got hurt.

No other students were in any danger.

"You shouldn't have to be scared to bring your child to school. It should be a safe place where they go to learn," said parent Diamezia Wright.

According to Deputy Chief Brian Foley, the student cut the other student, who was a friend, on the leg with the box cutter.

"[The] student walked into the principal's office crying after the incident," Foley said. "[The] cut is minor [but] may need stitches."

The injured student was taken to the hospital, police said.

The suspect was arrested and charged.

Support staff was on hand to help anyone affected by the incident.

