Man pretending to by NY cop weaves through CT traffic with emergency lights

Popeye C. Whittingham weaved through traffic into Westport with emergency lights on and pretended to be a NYC police officer, according to state police. (State police photo)

A man who played himself off as a New York City police officer was arrested on Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police.

Popeye C. Whittingham, 47, of New York, NY, was arrested after troopers conducted a stop along Interstate 95 north by exit 17 in Westport.

According to state police, they received a number of 911 calls from drivers who claimed a Nissan SUV with a partial New York registration plate was traveling on and off the center median, was passing traffic, tailgating vehicles, splitting lanes and cutting from side to side.

It was all done while the vehicle's front and rear emergency lights were activated, according to the callers.

Troopers handling a couple of crashes in the area saw the Nissan pass them.

They said they found that the SUV was registered to a private person and that the registration itself was expired.

When they pulled over Whittingham, he led them to believe that he was an officer with the New York City Police Department. He even displayed a detective badge.

After investigating further, troopers determined that Whittingham had no such powers and is a volunteer clergy bishop with the 32nd precinct in New York City.

They also found that he has an arrest history for criminal attempt to commit murder and a weapons violation out of New York State.

Wittingham was also found to go by a number of aliases.

Following Wednesday's arrest, he was charged with impersonation of a police officer, unauthorized use of colored or white lights and a number of motor vehicle violations.

Wittingham posted a $2,500 bond.

He's due in Norwalk Superior Court on May 3.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.