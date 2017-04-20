Surveillance video post leads to arrest of dirt bike burglary, threat-making suspect

Ryan Casner is accused of stealing dirt bikes from a home in Wolcott, then threatening to set the homeowner's garage on fire. (Wolcott police)

After surveillance video captured two men burglarizing dirt bikes from a homeowner's garage in Wolcott, police said it was online video posted by WFSB that led to one suspect's identification.

Wolcott police said Ryan Casner, 18, of Cheshire, was one of two suspects who broke into the detached garage back on March 20 and stole two dirt bikes.

Surveillance footage from the victim's home showed the two suspects manipulating the surveillance cameras before they actually broke into the garage.

However, enough was recorded for police to save their images.

The images were sent to the media by way of social media, which generated a number of tips, according to police.

Police were able to identify Casner as one of the suspects.

As the investigation continued, police said Casner made threats that he was going to commit another burglary at the garage and this time, set it on fire.

At that point, police said they had an arrest warrant for Casner.

He turned himself into police on Thursday.

Casner was charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree larceny.

He was held on a $50,000 bond and faced a judge in Waterbury Superior Court on Thursday morning.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.