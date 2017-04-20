Bristol lifts water ban for outside use

Bristol has lifted its mandatory water restrictions immediately after residents were asked to use conservation measures during the winter months.

The Bristol Water Department Board of water commissioners met on Tuesday night and Superintendent Robert Longo recommended lifting the ban.

“Although our levels have climbed to 99% during March and April, future lack in precipitation could always put us back into drought restrictions,” Longo said in a statement on Thursday.

Board of water commissioners said the odd/even watering system "allows for properties with an even street number to water on even days of the month and the same for properties with odd street numbers to water on odd days of the month."

The odd/even watering system will apply to "washing cars, watering flowers and any other non-essential outside uses."

“We are asking all of our customers to work with us with the odd/even system so that we can avoid any future problems if we have another dry summer. Reservoir levels began dropping off in late July of 2016 and due to a lack of rain, went below 40% in October,” Chairman Robert Badal said in a statement on Thursday.

On Oct. 20, 2016, the Bristol Water Department announced mandatory water restrictions for outside use. That ban remained in place until Thursday.

"Our customers’ conservation since October was instrumental in helping us get the reservoirs back up to normal levels and we know many sacrifices were made by our customers throughout the winter, which we greatly appreciate," Badal said.

The water department previously asked residents to reduce water by turning the water off as they brush their teeth and only running full loads of laundry.

“We just got in a shipment of Shower Timers that customers can use to keep showers under five minutes, which not only helps our water levels but also helps customers reduce their bills,” Longo said.

The water department will give out free toilet test strips and shower timers at its office, which is located at 119 Riverside Ave. City officials said leaking toilets "can waste over 4,000 gallons of water each month."

For more information about water restrictions in Bristol, residents can call the Bristol Water Department at 860-582-7431 or by clicking here.

