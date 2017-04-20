Colbert says goodbye to Bill O'Reilly the only way he knows how

Stephen Colbert has been going hard at conservatives in his late night monologues and Wednesday night was no exception.

The Late Show host took aim at former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, who was recently fired from the network amid sexual harassment claims.

"It's like looking at your front yard and the big oak tree is just gone," Colbert said. "The tree had been there forever and your grandfather used to just sit there and stare at it."

O'Reilly had appeared on The Late Show as recently as a few weeks ago. He had been on a number of times.

Wednesday night, however, Colbert said goodbye the only way he knew how: As The Colbert Report's Stephen Colbert.

"I owe a lot to Bill O'Reilly," Colbert said. "I spent over nine years playing a character based largely on him."

Colbert tossed to the conservative pundit version of himself.

Conservative Colbert opened by laying blame on the nation for what happened to O'Reilly.

"You didn't deserve this great man," he said. "All he ever did was have your back. And if you were a woman, you know, he'd have a go at the front too. Suddenly sexual harassment is a crime?"

He called it "Obama's Trump's America."

"I guess I always knew this day would come," conservative Colbert said.

He invited O'Reilly to live in the fictional cable TV retiree mountain cabin with himself and Jon Stewart.

"It's fun, you'll like it," he said. "We have an animal sanctuary, Jon and I milk the goats and soon I hope, we'll be milking you."

Pundit Colbert then appeared to emotionally break down.

"Stay strong, papa bear," he said.

"That's it, it's over," real Colbert said. "It may be the end of an area. Luckily he still has his publishing empire."

Colbert referenced the O'Reilly-authored books Killing Lincoln and Killing Kennedy.

Then came the third "publication" and punchline of the joke, a book Colbert called Killing My Career.

