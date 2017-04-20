911 calls released following deadly East Windsor plane crash

Two people were killed when a plane crashed in East Windsor on Tuesday night. (WFSB photo)

Police released the emergency calls made by eyewitnesses following Tuesday's deadly plane crash in East Windsor.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration continue to investigate what led up to the crash about a half a mile away from Skylark Airport. Two people were killed in the crash.

"We saw a plane crash," one caller said. "It took off from Skylark. We were right at the airport and it was having trouble."

Family members identified one of the victims as Bob Plourde of Ellington.

"He will surely be missed. I know that,” Paul Cappa said.

Cappa knew Plourde and said he was experienced and was extremely careful when he flew. It is unclear if Plourde was flying the plane.

“He's an excellent pilot, good friend and it's very sad to see him go,” Cappa said.

Cappa said he met Plourde through the airport. They would fly often together and Plourde was like a mentor to him.

“That's what he is good at,” Cappa said. “He would fly and if we would fly together....and I'd always ask him suggestions.”

The other victim has not been identified.

The NTSB said the plane took a nose dive after taking off from Skylark around 6:45 p.m. It said the 1946 Luscombe A8 aircraft struck trees about 100 feet up and came to a rest straight down.

"I'm on Wells Road right by Skylark Airport and I just saw a plane crash," another caller said. "It's right across from the airport."

The dispatcher asked the caller if he knew if anyone was hurt or trapped.

"I can't see it through the trees," the caller responded.

Officials at Skylark Airport said Plourde and the other victim had been up flying for between 30 and 45 minutes and had been performing landings and takeoffs. They said everything appeared fine before the crash.

There are no towers at the airport, so NTSB officials said there were no communications.

Cyndy Wilson didn't see the plane plummet Tuesday night, but is still shaken from the aftermath.

“We saw ambulances, fire trucks, police cars zipping down across the street,” Wilson said.

Wilson says it took crews all morning to load the plane onto the truck and wheel it out on Thursday afternoon.

All she could think about was loved ones of those who were on board when it crashed.

“Our heart goes out to the families and yeah, it's a tragedy,” Wilson said.

Federal investigators said they expected to be on the scene for at least a couple of days. They were working to remove the plane and bring it to a hanger in Delaware, so they can see why it crashed.

This type of investigation could take up to a year to process so we might not know until then what really happened on that night. In the end,

