PD: Baby fox rescued from West Hartford storm drain

A baby fox to be reunited with its mother shortly (West Hartford Police Department)

A baby fox was reunited with its mother in the near future after the animal got stuck in a West Hartford storm drain on Wednesday.

The baby fox had been stuck in the drain for days. However, Animal Control Officer Karen Jones was able to rescue the animal on Wednesday.

It is unclear when the animal will be reunited with its mom.

