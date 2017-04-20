Police audio released in deadly Oakdale Theater shooting - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Police audio released in deadly Oakdale Theater shooting

The police dispatch calls from the December shooting were released on Thursday. (WFSB file) The police dispatch calls from the December shooting were released on Thursday. (WFSB file)
Emergency dispatch recordings in the wake of a shooting outside the Oakdale Theatre in December have been released.

Two men, 31-year-old Travis Ward, and 20-year-old Jacquan Graves, were killed following a rap concert by Meek Mill on Dec. 30. 

  • Officer: I'm on one male shot in the leg at the entrance.
  • Dispatcher: Uh, I know the one shot in the leg at the main entrance. How about the others? Lower parking was shot in the neck was that correct?
  • Officer: I've got one shot in the leg unresponsive. One shot in the neck. It's in the entrance to the left prior to getting to the main entrance."

Two others were injured that night.

No arrests have been made.

Police say being able to contain a large scene like that is not easy.

