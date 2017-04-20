Man accused of killing wife, prompting Amber Alert faces judge

After leading police on a manhunt across three states, the man suspected of killing his wife and prompting an Amber Alert in New Britain faced a judge on Thursday for violating his probation.

After a massive search, police finally captured Patrick Miles in Massachusetts last week.

His wife, Yasheeka Miles was shot to death inside a New Britain condo on April 7.

"He destroyed a whole family...he destroyed a family,” said Shirley Campbell, Yasheeka’s aunt.

New Britain police now have an active arrest warrant charging Patrick Miles with the murder of his wife. It will be served next week.

After the murder, Miles went on the run, taking their daughter with him.

He set off an Amber Alert for the 2-year-old girl, who he later dropped off with his sister in the Bronx.

Police were finally able to catch up with him last week in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

Yasheeka’s family said he is right where he belongs, for a long time.

"I do know that justice will be served,” Campbell said.

Miles is expected to appear in a New Britain courtroom next week for the murder charge.

