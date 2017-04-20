Chuckles the groundhog has died

he Lutz Children's Museum in Manchester announced the passing of Chuckles VIII, which was the official groundhog for the state. (WFSB file photo)

Connecticut's groundhog has died.

The Lutz Children's Museum in Manchester announced the passing of Chuckles VIII, which was the official groundhog for the state, on its Facebook page on Thursday.

Museum officials took in the groundhog about five years after they said he was an orphan. Chuckles VIII was said to have "several chronic medical conditions which prevented her from being released into the wild."

Chuckles VIII was known around the state for predicting the start of spring on Groundhog's Day. That day brought dozens of people and media to the Lutz Children's Museum on that day.

"The museum was crowded with visitors and the media on Groundhog Day each year as she whispered her prediction into the Mayor’s ear. She will be remembered fondly by the museum volunteers, her friends at Bolton Veterinary Hospital, and her thousands of adoring fans," museum posted on social media.

Officials with the Lutz Children's Museum will start searching for "next Connecticut State Groundhog," however this process could take "several months." "Non-releasable wildlife referred by veterinarians or licensed rehabilitation facilities" are the only acceptable candidates.

