CDC: CT child was infected with rare tick-borne virus

State health officials have confirmed a baby from Connecticut was diagnosed with Powassan virus.

It's a rare tick-borne disease, and the first case in Connecticut.

It happened back in November, but a report from the Centers for Disease Control was just released, saying the family had rushed the 5-month-old to Connecticut Children's Medical Center due to facial twitching and seizures.

Doctors said the parents found a tick on the child's knee two weeks earlier.

Experts say Powassan virus is more aggressive than Lyme disease and can infect someone in mere minutes.

The little boy has recovered with treatment.

