State Police help feds take items out of CT flight school

Connecticut State Police said they assisted federal agents seize items from the American Flight Academy in Hartford on Thursday.

Last October, a plane was intentionally crashed on Main Street in East Hartford on Oct. 11. It happened near Pratt & Whitney.

Feras Freitekh, a Jordanian national and student pilot, was killed.

His instructor, Arian Prevalla, was seriously burned but is recovering. Prevalla owns American Flight Academy.

While investigators said the plane was intentionally brought down, the motive behind it is unclear at this time.

On Thursday, state police told Eyewitness News they assisted federal authorities.

The school is located in the Hartford Jet Center. The owners told Eyewitness News that agents showed up around noon, looking for the flight academy. They told the authorities it is located in Hangar 1.

It is unclear what exactly was being taken out of the flight school on Thursday.

