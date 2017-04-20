Friday morning commute will be soggy

Rain is going to make for a very soggy Friday morning commute.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said showers will become heavier during the pre-dawn hours, and temperatures will be in the upper 40s, lower 50s.

DePrest even said a thunderstorm is possible on Friday.

Rain will taper off to scattered showers and drizzle during the afternoon, but the sky will remain overcast.

Temperatures will only stay in the 50s on Friday for most, but some towns could approach 60 degrees.

“The center of weak low pressure will pass near or just to the south of Connecticut tomorrow evening,” DePrest said.

The weekend is looking good.

Saturday will be partly sunny and seasonably mild, with highs in the 60s.

Temperatures will dip down to the 40s on Saturday night, under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be a lot like Saturday.

“Highs will be in the 60s away from the coast and winds will be fairly light,” DePrest said.

The weekend’s dry air will carry over to next week.

Monday will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the 60s.

