Three-car crash closes I-95 north in Westport

A three-car crash has closed part of I-95 north in Westport.

The highway is closed near Exit 16. It was reported around 10 p.m.

Serious injuries have been reported, state police said.

Traffic is being diverted off Exit 16.

