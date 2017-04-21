Off-duty Hartford firefighter found shot several times at Rocky Hill industrial park

Investigators remained on the scene at a Rocky Hill industrial park after a man was found shot several times overnight. (WFSB photo)

Connecticut State Police are searching for a suspect who shot a Hartford firefighter several times in Rocky Hill.

According to Rocky Hill officers, they received a 911 call around 10 p.m. on Thursday about a shooting near Belamose Avenue.

The victim, who was later identified as Jimmy Ngo, was found at an industrial park, which is composed of 60 acres of land and multiple buildings, according to officials.

"I wasn't expecting this coming into work today," said Robert Tanghe of Manchester.

Tanghe said he pulled into work on Friday morning when he noticed a second of the road was closed.

"I generally always feel safe around here," he said. "So it's just really surprising. Something like this can happen so close to me."

Ngo was taken to the hospital and underwent emergency medical care. Ngo is alive, but in critical condition on Friday night, police said.

Captain Raul Ortiz of the Hartford Fire Department confirmed that Ngo was one of their firefighters. He said Ngo is a firefighter with Engine 1 who was off duty at the time.

"We need to respect the privacy of the firefighter and his family as well as protect the integrity of the active police investigation," Ortiz said in a statement. "Our thoughts prayers are with the firefighter and his family."

Police said a gunman, who has not been located, took off in a car.

"That's why detectives need people's assistance," Connecticut State Police Trooper Kelly Grant said. "After it, before it, during it because the victim can't supply any details police need."

Investigators remained on the scene well into Friday morning. There's no word on who made the initial 911 call. Eyewitness News is Hearing the two men may have been working on a car, but police really need an eyewitness.

"[It] puts me on edge a little bit, definitely," Tanghe said.

"It just shows that it can happen anywhere," Ken Billerback, of Shelton, said.

Newington, Wethersfield, and Rocky Hill police were all helping with the investigation. State police called the investigation "active," but said the incident was isolated.

Because there are a number of businesses there, police urged employees check with their employers because no one was allowed inside the park during the investigation.

