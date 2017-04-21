Periods of rain expected throughout the day

Showers that arrived early Friday morning are expected to get heavier as the day continues.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the roads were wet for the morning commute, so he urged drivers to take it slow.

"Remember, windshield wipers on, headlights on for safety," Haney said. "That's Connecticut law. We need to see you out there."

The rain was coming in from the Hudson Valley in New York and headed east.

"It's going to get rainy and wet around here over the next several hours," Haney said.

Heavy to moderate rain worked its way through the state during the 7 a.m. hour.

"Then it starts to wind down through the afternoon," Haney said. "There will be scattered showers around [Friday] afternoon, and [Friday] night we start to get rid of those clouds."

High temperatures for the day will be in the mid-50s.

Haney said the state will still be mostly cloudy by Friday night; however, by Saturday morning there should be partial sunshine.

He called for 67 degrees as a high for Saturday.

"Sunday and Monday will also be pretty good days," Haney said.

However, Tuesday into Wednesday looks a little wet.

"That's a change [from previous forecasts]," Haney said.

He put 80 degrees on the 7 day forecast for Thursday.

"That sounds like summer to me," he said.

