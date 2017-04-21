I-395 north closed in Lisbon for a tractor trailer fire

A tractor trailer fire forced emergency crews to shut down Interstate 395 northbound on the Lisbon-Griswold line.
It broke out overnight, according to the Lisbon Fire Department, between exits 21 and 22.
Both sides of the highway were closed at one point; however, the southbound side reopened just before 4 a.m.
The cleanup continues.
There's no word on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.
For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.
