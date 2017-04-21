Aaron Hernandez funeral to be held in Bristol on Monday

Aaron Hernandez's body will be moved here to O'Brien Funeral home in Bristol this weekend. (WFSB)

Ursula Ward, the mother of Odin Lloyd, said she believes justice was done regardless of Aaron Hernandez's suicide. (WBZ photo)

Funeral services will be held for former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez on Monday in Bristol.

Officials announced the funeral to be held at O'Brien Funeral Home on Lincoln Avenue will be held Monday afternoon and will be by invitation only.

Sources told Eyewitness News that the body of Aaron Hernandez is heading back to Connecticut on Saturday.

The body of the former NFL star is being brought to O'Brien Funeral Home in Bristol.

The O'Brien Funeral Home is the same funeral home that handled Hernandez's father's funeral in 2006.

In a statement released through the funeral organizer the Hernandez family thanked the public for their condolences.

"The family of Aaron Hernandez wishes to thank all of you for the thoughtful expressions of condolences. We wish to say goodbye to Aaron in a private ceremony and thank everyone in advance for affording us a measure of privacy during this difficult time." - Family of Aaron Josef Hernandez

Eyewitness News learned the former Bristol Central standout's body will leave Watertown, Ma. between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Dr. Michael Baden tells The Associated Press he completed his autopsy Thursday after Hernandez's remains were returned to the family.

According to Bristol police, Lincoln Avenue will be closed on Monday starting at 10:30 a.m. The road will be closed between Barnes Highway and East Main Street and should reopen around 4 p.m.

The state medical examiner had already completed its own autopsy and ruled Hernandez's hanging death in prison a suicide. Baden won't discuss his findings until outside labs finish a toxicology report and a study of Hernandez's brain.

Hernandez was found hanged in his prison cell early Wednesday morning. It happened just days after he was acquitted in a double murder case in Boston.

Police ruled his death a suicide after they said they found three notes he left behind for loved ones.

The mother of the man Hernandez was convicted of killing told reporters on Friday that she feels justice was done even if the murder conviction gets erased.

Ursula Ward and her attorney held a news conference around noon. Ward is the mother of Odin Lloyd, whom a jury decided died at the hands of the Bristol native and former New England Patriots player back in 2013.

The news conference came after John Thompson, Hernandez's attorney, said he's going to file paperwork to erase the Hernandez's conviction for the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2013, as per Massachusetts law.

According to the law, courts customarily vacate convictions of defendants who die before their appeals are heard.

However, Ward said that a jury found Hernandez guilty and that's good enough for her.

Ward also said that Hernandez's suicide reopened wounds. She said she's been reliving her son's death.

"I lost my best friend," she said. "I lost my son. I lost the love of my life."

Ward said she's pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit against Hernandez's estate.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for Lloyd's death.

A judge on Friday ordered key evidence in the prison suicide of Hernandez preserved, granting a request from the ex-NFL star's fiancee so the family can investigate the circumstances of his death.

Bristol Superior Court Judge Thomas McGuire's ruling includes video recordings of Hernandez's cell for the eight hours before he was found hanged, records of where Hernandez was during that time and all of his property, including his writings. Authorities say he left three notes next to a Bible in his cell.

McGuire's order also covers recordings of his phone calls for 30 days before his death. But the judge declined to include recordings of other inmates' phone calls - something that George Leontire, a lawyer for Hernandez's fiancee, had requested.

The fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, had filed court papers on behalf of Hernandez's estate, asking that prison officials be barred from altering or destroying any potential evidence. She wasn't present for Friday's hearing.

His brain is being turned over to researchers at Boston University. There was a brief public dispute over the decision involving Massachusetts authorities and Hernandez's family.

Hernandez's family said they plan to donate it to the school's Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center, which studies degenerative brain disease often suffered by athletes who have experienced concussions.

Police said NFL Hall of Famer Junior Seau and former Chicago Bears defensive back Dave Duerson took their own lives. Researchers said both suffered from CTE.

However, Hernandez's attorney will not say if he or the family believes CTE or something similar led to Hernandez's suicide.

