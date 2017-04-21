Dunkin' Donuts closed in Hebron following break-in

A doughnut shop in Hebron closed on Friday morning following an overnight break-in, according to state police.

Troopers said it happened at the Dunkin' Donuts on Main Street, also known as Route 66.

There's no word on a suspect, if anything was taken or injuries at this point.

State police said they are investigating.

