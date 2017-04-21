PD: 2 injured while waiting for bus in Waterbury

Police aren't saying if the driver is in custody. (WFSB photo)

This silver Jaguar hit two people waiting for the bus. (WFSB photo)

The driver of a luxury car lost control and hit two people before striking a building in downtown Waterbury on Friday morning.

According to police, the crash happened on West Main Street near the intersection of Leavenworth Street around 8 a.m.

A 41-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were standing on West Main Street when police said a silver Jaguar jumped the curb, hit the two people and then, crashed into a nearby building.

After the impact, eyewitnesses said both victims, who had been waiting for a bus at the time, were responsive.

"I feel bad for the guy," eyewitness Jay Owens said. "Just standing at the bus stop, waiting for the bus and bang, you get trashed.

The victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police "appeared to be driving erratic easterly on West Main Street in the downtown district," before the crash.

"Preliminary investigation shows this jaguar, jumped the curb, strike these two people," Waterbury Police Deputy Chief Fred Spagnolo said. "It was operating erratically prior, but we've got a little more work to do before we can make a determination."

The driver of the Jaguar fled the scene on foot before police said he got into another car.

Police said that area was very slippery due to recent rainfall. Police said the crash is "an active and ongoing investigation."

Spagnolo told Eyewitness News they are following up on some leads. They did contact the owner of the car, hoping to identify the driver soon and press charges.

West Main Street was closed for more than an hour on Friday morning. Those people, who wait downtown at this bus stop daily, said they are just relieved that the two people hit are going to be OK.

"Its crazy," Owens said. "Just people standing there, minding their business and bang."

