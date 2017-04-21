PD: Windsor man charged with murder after Hartford shooting in February

Hartford police continue to investigate after a man was found shot to death in a car early Saturday morning in the Capitol City.

Hartford police continue to investigate after a man was found shot to death in a car early Saturday morning in the Capitol City.

Anthony Austin was charged in connection with the shooting death of a Hartford man in the capital city earlier this year. (Hartford Police Department)

A Windsor man was charged in connection with the shooting death of a Hartford man in the capital city earlier this year.

Officers were called to an unresponsive man, who was later identified as 27-year-old Chace Hernandez, in a black Audi A4 on Winchester Street near the Auburn Street around midnight on Feb. 18.

Police determined that Hernandez, who was seated behind the steering wheel, was shot multiple times. Hernandez was rushed to Saint Francis Hospital where he died a short time later.

After an investigation by Hartford Police Department Major Crimes Division, police determined that 26-year-old Anthony Austin was the suspect in the case. Austin was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery and criminal possession of a firearm.

Austin is being held on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.