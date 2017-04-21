Ledyard woman takes a bat to someone's parked car

Kiona Carter is accused of smashing up a parked car with a bat in Ledyard. (Ledyard police photo)

A woman in Ledyard faces charges for hitting a car with a baseball bat.

According to police, Kiona Carter, 19, was charged with criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace.

The incident happened on Shewville Road on April 17.

Police said Carter was seen by an eyewitness damaging the parked car with the bat.

She was arrested based off an arrest warrant that was issued.

Carter was released on a court-set bond if $2,500.

She was scheduled to face a judge on May 4.

