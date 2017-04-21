Suspected heroin dealer tries to flee from Milford police - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Suspected heroin dealer tries to flee from Milford police

Anthony Parowski is accused of selling heroin in Milford and surrounding towns, according to police. (Milford police photos) Anthony Parowski is accused of selling heroin in Milford and surrounding towns, according to police. (Milford police photos)
A suspected heroin dealer was cornered at a hotel in Milford and captured after a brief foot chase.

Police said they arrested 29-year-old Anthony Parowski of Stratford.

They said he is suspected of selling heroin in Milford and surrounded towns.

On Thursday, Drug Enforcement Agency agents tried to get him in a hotel parking lot.

However, he fled on foot while throwing a large amount of heroin to the ground outside of the hotel.

With the help of their K9 Cedar, they recovered the evidence.

Police found 190 bags of packaged heroin and a large bag containing more than 70 grams.

They said it was a street value of between $15,000 and $20,000.

A large amount of cash was also seized.

Parowski was charged with sale of narcotics and held on a $100,000 bond.

He faced a judge on Friday.

