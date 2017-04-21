Suspected heroin dealer tries to flee from Milford police

Anthony Parowski is accused of selling heroin in Milford and surrounding towns, according to police. (Milford police photos)

A suspected heroin dealer was cornered at a hotel in Milford and captured after a brief foot chase.

Police said they arrested 29-year-old Anthony Parowski of Stratford.

They said he is suspected of selling heroin in Milford and surrounded towns.

On Thursday, Drug Enforcement Agency agents tried to get him in a hotel parking lot.

However, he fled on foot while throwing a large amount of heroin to the ground outside of the hotel.

With the help of their K9 Cedar, they recovered the evidence.

Police found 190 bags of packaged heroin and a large bag containing more than 70 grams.

They said it was a street value of between $15,000 and $20,000.

A large amount of cash was also seized.

Parowski was charged with sale of narcotics and held on a $100,000 bond.

He faced a judge on Friday.

