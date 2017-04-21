Police identify men killed in East Windsor plane crash

Two people have died after a plane crashed in East Windsor on Tuesday evening.

Investigators continue to look into what caused a small plane to crash and kill two people in East Windsor on Tuesday night.

Two people were killed when a plane crashed in East Windsor on Tuesday night. (WFSB photo)

Police released the emergency calls made following Tuesday's deadly plane crash in East Windsor.

Police have identified the victims of the deadly plane crash in East Windsor on Tuesday. (WFSB)

Police have identified the two people who died in a plane crash earlier this week.

Ellington resident Robert J. Plourde, 61, of Ellington and Vernon resident George R. Janssen II, 51, were on the 1946 Luscombe A8 aircraft when it crashed in East Windsor on Tuesday.

The plane took a nose dive after taking off from Skylark around 6:45 p.m. The 1946 Luscombe A8 aircraft struck trees about 100 feet up and came to a rest straight down.

Friends said Plourde was experienced and was extremely careful when he flew.

It is unclear if who was flying the plane at the time of the crash.

On Thursday, police released the 911 calls connected to the incident. The deadly crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

