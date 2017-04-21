PD: CT former librarian charged with sexually assaulting girl for years

Timothy Guay, who is former librarian in Manchester, is accused of sexually assaulting a girl starting when she was 13 years old. (Manchester Police Department)

A former librarian in Manchester is accused of sexually assaulting a girl starting when she was 13 years old.

Timothy Guay was charged Wednesday with four counts of second-degree sexual assault and single counts of injury to children and impairing the morals of children.

The victim told the Manchester Police Department that she first met during Guay the "Teen Night" program at the Mary Cheney Library in the spring of 2006. The victim was 11 years old at the time of the first encounter and Guay was working as a library page.

The victim told police that Guay and she started communicating through AOL accounts when she turned 12 years old.

That pair had sex on a regular basis from 2007 to 2010.

According to the arrest warrant, Guay told police he was a quote "hopeless romantic" and that he "felt more connected to younger people because he was shy."

Guay most recently worked as a part-time library specialist at the Avon Free Public Library for about seven years. "Following several days of unexcused absences, and upon learning there was a warrant for his arrest," library officials said Guay was terminated on March 17.

"While police continue their investigation, at this time, there is no evidence of any illegal activity within the Town of Avon or Avon Library," Avon Free Public Library told Eyewitness News on Friday.

Avon Free Public Library officials told Eyewitness News that Guay's "references were contacted and a State Police records check was performed."

