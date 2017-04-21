PD: Baltimore murder suspect arrested in Vernon

A Baltimore, Maryland murder suspect was arrested after being located in Vernon on Friday evening.

According to Baltimore police, 28-year-old Andrew Nurse was arrested for a murder that took place in Baltimore on March 11.

Nurse is accused of shooting 33-year-old William Lee Lesane.

Nurse is from Connecticut and is known to the Vernon area.

Baltimore police contacted Vernon police stating they believed Nurse was at an apartment on Park West Drive.

A few tenants were asked to leave the Park West Apartments, police said.

"My girlfriend cried, she was so scared," said Angel Rivera of Vernon.

Vernon police were able to arrest Nurse without incident. A young child was in the apartment at the time of the arrest, but they were not injured and were brought to their parents.

"At that apartment, we were able to take one male subject into custody rather quickly and peacefully," said Lt. William Meier of the Vernon Police Department.

Nurse also has a warrant from Connecticut, charging him with violation of probation. Police also learned that Nurse was allegedly violating a protective order by having contact with a female in Vernon.

"They're watching the guy for like four to five hours," Rivera said.

Nurse is currently being held on a $4,025,000 bond by Vernon police. He will be in Rockville court on Monday, April 24.

Nurse will be brought back to Baltimore once extradition proceedings ends.

Police are working on searching the apartment where Nurse had been hiding out. Eyewitness News was told Nurse had been there since Thursday night.

Connecticut State Police, the Vernon Police Department, and the Capital Region Emergency Services Team were investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.