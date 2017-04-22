State Police investigating death of 3-year-old in Stafford

State Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy in Stafford at a home Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the home on Old Birch Road shortly before 9 a.m.

At this time, police have not said much surrounding the child's death.

State Police Major Crimes detectives have been called to the scene to determine if there is any criminal aspect to the death.

