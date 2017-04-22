Norfolk woman killed in car accident in Canton

The Canton Police Department is investigating a deadly car crash that a woman from Norfolk on Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:46 p.m., emergency crews were called to Route 44 near Breezy Hill Road for the report of a two car crash.

Police said 60-year-old Donna Young was killed in the accident. The other driver, police identified as 33-year-old, Canton resident, Eric Davis was brought to a nearby hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there were no passengers in either car.

Route 44 was closed for hours while police investigates the accident.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 860-693-0221.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.