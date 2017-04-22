Torrington police investigating death of 79-year-old woman

Torrington police are investigating after a 79-year-old woman was found dead at her home early Saturday morning.

According to police, around 4:15 a.m., crews responded to Cider Mill Crossing for the report of an unresponsive woman.

Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit was called to the scene.

On Sunday, police identified the woman as Phyllis Gervais. Police called her death "suspicious" however said this is an isolated incident.

"It's sad, somebody has passed away," said Rosemary Frauenhofer, a neighbor.

According to police, the 911 call that was made came from inside the house.

"When detectives arrived on the scene, based on what they had found inside the residence, they contacted Western District Major Crime to assist in processing the scene and seizing the evidence inside," said Lt. Bart Barown III, Torrington Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing and police were on scene throughout the day Sunday.

"It's a sad thing when you heard that somebody has died. Whether it's naturally, it's unnaturally, self-committed, intruder, whatever it is," Frauenhofer said.

Gervais' cause and manner of death has not yet been released.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.