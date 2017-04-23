1 killed in New Fairfield crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

1 killed in New Fairfield crash

A person was killed in a crash in New Fairfield Sunday morning.

State police said a man drove into a utility pole near the intersection of Route 39 and Saw Mill Road.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to officials.

His identity has not yet been released. 

