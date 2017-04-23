Connecticut budget battle to heat up with looming votes

Connecticut lawmakers will make it clear this week how much of Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's proposed budget they're willing to accept.

Already, there's discontent with some of his proposals, including a plan to shift $400 million of the annual $1.2 billion cost of teacher pensions to cities and towns.

Both municipal leaders and teacher union officials say the shift would lead to higher local property taxes.

The General Assembly's two budget-writing committees are scheduled to vote on what will likely be Democratic-supported tax and spending plans. The Republicans are expected to release their own budget plan as well.

The respective budgets will be the basis for what are expected to be challenging negotiations on a final agreement. The legislative session ends June 7.

