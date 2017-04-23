Funeral services for Hernandez set for Monday in Bristol

Former NFL player, and Bristol native Aaron Hernandez will be laid to rest in Connecticut on Monday.

His body was brought to O’Brien Funeral Home in Bristol on Saturday morning.

Hernandez was found dead in his jail cell last week, after committing suicide. He was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, but had just been acquitted in two other killings.

"I just hope and pray for his family and all the families that lost loved ones in this because nobody wins you know and that's the sad part," said Carla Garcia, of New Britain.

In a statement released through the funeral organizer the Hernandez family thanked the public for their condolences.

"The family of Aaron Hernandez wishes to thank all of you for the thoughtful expressions of condolences. We wish to say goodbye to Aaron in a private ceremony and thank everyone in advance for affording us a measure of privacy during this difficult time." - Family of Aaron Josef Hernandez

Services will be held on Monday, and are by invitation only.

Police in Bristol are also preparing for Hernandez’s funeral, as traffic is expected to be heavy.

From 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lincoln Avenue will be closed. The closure will be between the Barnes Highway and East Main Street.

Anyone passing through the area are urged to find another route.

