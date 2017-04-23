Service to be held in memory of those killed at L'Ambiance Plaza

Thirty years ago, 28 construction workers were killed at L'Ambiance Plaza in Bridgeport. (WFSB)

Thirty years ago, 28 construction workers were killed at L'Ambiance Plaza in Bridgeport.

Most of the masons were from Waterbury.

A service is scheduled for Monday at the site of the then-failed 16 story residential project that was under construction at the corner of Washington Avenue and Coleman Street near St. Augustine's Cathedral.

Failure was blamed mostly on the high concrete stresses of the floor slabs in a process called "lift-slab" construction.

First responders spent days mining for victims in the rubble.

