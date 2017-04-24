Silver Alert issued for missing New Hartford man

Armand Gorneault went missing from New Hartford on Sunday. (Conn. State Police contributed)

Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing New Hartford man.

Police said 85-year-old Armand Gorneault has not been seen since Sunday.

Gorneault is described as 6'1" tall about 185 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a tan coat, tan bucket hat, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information into his whereabouts is asked to contact State Police Troop B in Canaan at 860-626-1820.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.