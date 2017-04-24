Woman killed in Newtown motorcycle crash

A woman died following a motorcycle cash that happened over the weekend in Newtown.

Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Jaclyn Ann Schultz of Newtown.

They said she was the only person involved.

Her bike crashed on Currituck Road just after 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Schultz was transported to Danbury Hospital by an ambulance crew; however, she was pronounced dead.

Investigators are still looking for a cause.

Police said they have spoken with several eyewitnesses, but are looking for more.

Anyone who may have seen what happened or the motorcycle in operation before the crash is asked to contact Newtown police at 203-426-5841.

