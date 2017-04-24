Connecticut among the best states for children's health care

Connecticut ranks toward the top of the list when it comes to children's health care, according to a newly released survey.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com put the state at 3rd on its "2017's best and worst states for children's health care" list.

The study compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 metrics, which included "share of children aged 0 to 17 in excellent or very good health" to "pediatricians and family doctors per capita."

Here's how the metrics ranked for Connecticut:

28th in percentage of children aged 0–17 in excellent/very good health.

6th in percentage of uninsured children aged 0–17.

18th in infant-death rate.

20th in percentage of children aged 0–17 with unaffordable medical bills.

11th in pediatricians and family doctors per capita.

16th in percentage of overweight children aged 10–17.

29th in percentage of obese children aged 10–17.

13th in percentage of children aged 1–17 with excellent/very good teeth.

2nd in percentage of children aged 0–17 with medical and dental preventive-care visits in the past year.

According to WalletHub. per capita spending on children's health care in 2014 reached $2,660 after increasing by more than 5 percent every since since 2010.

