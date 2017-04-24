Hartford police seek driver in violent hit-and-run

A man was left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run on Park Street in Hartford. (Hartford police photo)

The Hartford Police Department is looking a driver in a hit-and-run that left a man with serious injuries over the weekend.

It happened at Park and Cedar streets around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, the victim was walking across Park Street when he was struck by a gray Polaris Slingshot. A Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle/passenger vehicle autocycle, according to police.

On Monday evening, police said the found the vehicle in question.

FOUND!! Cancel locate effort. The Polaris Slingshot has been recovered/seized by HPD thanks to Citizen Tip. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/l2huB3gdno — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) April 24, 2017

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

"This video I saw. It was just terrible how he flew like that and the guy just left," Radana Ross, who is the owner of the Morris Package Store, said. "It's just terrible."

Moments after the hit, people were seen on the video rushing to help the victim. Ross was one of those people.

"We heard a bunch of people screaming, so that's when I ran outside," Ross said.

Ross said he saw the man in the middle of the street.

"You can see the guy lying down and bleeding," Ross said. "Everyone was hesitant and not knowing what to do."

Police said the victim was transported to Hartford Hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries. Ross said

"I mean we had to," Ross said. "It's terrible to see someone have a hit and run.

The vehicle was headed westbound and the eastbound travel lane. It was last seen headed south on Washington Street.

Hartford residents said they often see Slingshots on the streets of the capital city.

"They're always poppin' wheelies you gotta watch out around here," Miguel San Inocencio said.

"Yeah, it's sad you know. People don't want to stop," Jose Torres said.

Police said they're hoping the public can help track down the driver. Anyone with information can contact Hartford police or leave a tip on the department's website here.

