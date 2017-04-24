Police identify driver killed in New Fairfield crash

A driver died and a passenger was seriously hurt in a one-car crash in New Fairfield early Monday morning.

According to state police, the unidentified driver crashed the vehicle on Route 39 just before 1 a.m. on Monday.

Once the vehicle crashed, it became fully engulfed in flames, troopers said.

The driver, who was later identified as New York resident Ulysses A. Nunez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, identified as 45-year-old Victor Declet Jr. of Rochester, NY, suffered a serious injury. He was transported to Danbury Hospital.

The cause of the crash is also under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.