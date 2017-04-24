Southington police search for gas station robbery suspects

Police are asking for the public's help locating the people responsible for the robbery of the cigarettes from a convenience store in Southington early Sunday morning.

A man entered the Exxon Gas Station on Queen Street around 1 a.m. Police said the unidentified man "ordered gas and cigarettes" and when the items were placed on the counter, the suspect told the clerk to give all money out of cash register.

The clerk told police they refused and the suspect "made a movement with his hand to emphasize that he had a gun," which was a silver handgun. At this same time, the clerk noticed a car pull up to a gas pump.

Both the clerk following the suspect out of the store and noticed him get into a white Nissan Altima. There was a woman putting gas into the Altima as the suspect exited the store.

The woman got into the passenger side and the suspect drove off southbound on Queen Street, police said.

A short time later, police said the white Nissan Altima was found abandoned in the City of Hartford.

The male suspect was described as 5'6"-5'8" feet and weighed between 170 to180 pounds. Police said he was believed to be in mid to late 20's, with a full beard about one inch in length. Police said he was wearing a plain dark blue hooded sweatshirt, which was covering his head.

The male suspect was described as 5'3"-5'5" and weighs about 100 to110 pounds. She was described as "petite" and in her early 20s. Police said she was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt with light blue jeans, a dark blue or black hat and short dark colored hair.

Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to call the Southington Police Department at 860-378-1644 or email them at jlopa@southingtonpolice.org.

