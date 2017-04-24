1 sent to hospital after Route 44 in Colebrook - WFSB 3 Connecticut

1 sent to hospital after Route 44 in Colebrook

Posted: Updated:
Crash shuts down Route 44 in Colebrook on Monday afternoon. (@NorfolkPIO1) Crash shuts down Route 44 in Colebrook on Monday afternoon. (@NorfolkPIO1)

One person was sent to the hospital after a crash on Route 44 in Colebrook on Monday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 44 around 1:30 p.m. 

One unidentified person was rushed to the hospital with "minor injuries," authorities said. 

Route 44 was shut down between Pinney Street and Rock Hall Road, but it reopened around 1:45 p.m. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.