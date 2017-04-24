Connecticut immigration toolkit available in 9 languages

Gov. Dannel Malloy announces state’s toolkit for families concerned about immigration enforcement is now available in nine languages. (WFSB photo)

A state toolkit for Connecticut families concerned about how federal immigration enforcement efforts might affect custody of their children is now available in nine languages.

The Family Preparedness Plan, first released last month, includes step-by-step resources and forms for parents and guardians who want to name a "standby guardian" and avoid having their children placed in state care.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced Monday the plan is now available in Arabic, English, French, Haitian, Creole, Mandarin, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish and Vietnamese. The United Way of Connecticut helped with translating the documents.

“We want to make sure that people have a plan in place should immigration action separate their families,” Malloy said in a statement on Monday. “I strongly encourage anyone with these kinds of concerns to utilize this toolkit, fill out the forms, and store them in a safe location.”

Malloy's office says there are an estimated 22,000 children living in Connecticut who are U.S. citizens and have parents without legal status in the U.S.

“The Governor’s Family Preparedness Plan provides very important information to many of our newer families in Connecticut and helps them to take the necessary steps to protect their children should the family be separated suddenly,” United Way of Connecticut President and CEO Richard J. Porth said in a statement on Monday. “We support this effort to make this information accessible to Connecticut’s diverse population.”

The guardianship documents can be downloaded by clicking here.

