Memorial service held for those killed in Bridgeport building collapse

It was the worst building collapse in Connecticut history when more than two dozen construction workers were killed, and dozens more injured.

On Monday, people gathered in Bridgeport to remember those killed at L'Ambiance Plaza in Bridgeport 30 years ago.

"It just brings back a lot of memories to that day, received the call, our lives just stopped at that moment,” said Anna Maria Andarowski, of Torrington.

She was 11 years old when her father Angelantonio Perugini of Watertown, was one of 28 men killed in the 'L’Ambiance collapse, on April 23, 1987.

"He had a lot of pride in his work, he always did, put his heart and soul in it. We would have never thought, that morning, was the last we would have seen him,” Andarowski said.

As they do every year, families, friends, labor leaders, and politicians gathered for a memorial service on Monday to remember that fateful day, 30 years ago.

"That day in particular, he was there to deliver paychecks to his workers, and he was just steps from the door when the building collapsed,” said Paula Gill, of Somers.

Her father, Richard McGill was part of the carpenters union.

The L'Ambiance Plaza was a 16-story apartment building project under construction at the corner of Washington Avenue and Coleman Street.

Federal authorities blamed the faulty "lift slab " construction work for the accident in which 28 men died, and nearly two dozen more were injured.

“This is a great turnout. Really happy after 30 years people are still remembering,” Gill said.

