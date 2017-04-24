Groton school board to make cuts, including school closure

It is the end of an era in Groton. Pleasant Valley Elementary School will close at the end of the school year due to budget cuts.

People are fired up about this topic, and a meeting on Monday focused on how the closure will be implemented.

On Monday, the school board voted 6-2 to approve the closure.

Tuesday, the board recommended the following, among other items:

Eliminate curriculum coordinators

Close Pleasant Valley

Eliminate 10 paras (one per building)

Eliminate four middle school teachers (Spanish, SpEd, Math, LA) through attrition

Eliminate two high school teachers (math, science) through attrition

The district chose to follow these Level 2 cuts

Reduce all site budgets (building budgets) by 15%

Eliminate district sponsored field trips

Eliminate MAP testing

Eliminate Coordinator travel

Reduce Instructional Software (a list will be forthcoming)

Eliminate Safe Futures Program at the Middle School

The board said it chose not to eliminate middlet school sports or have pay to play at the high school.

Pleasant Valley Elementary School has been around for decades, generations in town have gone there, but come June it is shutting its doors.

Under Gov. Dannel Malloy's education cost sharing budget, Groton is losing more than $14 million in funding.

The town council slashed the board of education's budget by $5.2 million, and the elementary school has become its casualty.

More than 300 students will now have to go to school elsewhere in the district and dozens of teachers, custodians, paraprofessionals and other staff will lose their jobs. Some will be transferred.

The city faced a choice of having to raise real estate taxes, which many were equally unhappy about.

Officials said they are caught between a rock and a hard place.

In the meantime, parents said the children will suffer the most, because they fear higher student to teacher classroom ratios going forward.

