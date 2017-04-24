Technical high schools superintendent resigns from her position

The superintendent of the state's technical high school system has resigned from her position.

Dr. Nivea Torres resigned from her position as Superintendent of the Connecticut Technical High School System. Her last day will be May 1.

The resignation of Torres comes after she was under investigation in connection with a financial audit of payments to a contractor.

Commissioner Dianna Wentzell and Chairman Robert Trefry also "recognized Dr. Torres’ contributions to the Technical High School System."

"Dr. Torres’ effective advocacy for the System and her understanding of its importance to the community enabled the System to be more responsive to regional workforce needs and increased industry partnerships. During Dr. Torres’ tenure, programs in manufacturing, digital media, health technology and media expanded and graduation rates improved," Wentzell and Trefry said in a joint statement on Monday.

