Middle school sports could be on chopping block in Southington

The state's financial woes are affecting school districts all over, including Southington.

A recent letter from the school superintendent stated that middle school sports could be on the chopping block.

The school board is eyeing five different categories from which to cut, looking for $700,000 in savings.

Under the proposal, middle school sports, with the exception of cross country, would lose their stipend. The stipend covers chaperones, busing and officials.

The district is also considering changes to its health insurance, and holding off on textbook purchases.

Of course, none of this is sitting well with families, especially those who are passionate about sports.

“We're definitely concerned about it, we think that sports is a component that develops many things within children and especially the middle school age so much is going on, you with them you know going through puberty and changing and it's important to feel part of a teams and you know--release some of that energy,” said Southington parent Amy Malsheske.

Parents were expected to speak at a town council meeting on Monday night.

